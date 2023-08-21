Donald Trump indictment – latest news
Donald Trump has confirmed he will be skipping the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday.
The announcement ahead of Trump’s expected surrender to the Fulton County jail. The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted last Monday for allegedly running a criminal enterprise to try to thwart the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The deadline for their surrender was set at 25 August.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.
Mr Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.
According to the New York Times the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.
What has each GOP candidate said about the war in Ukraine?
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who’ll listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
Oliver O’Connell21 August 2023 06:30
‘Reagan didn’t’: Trump takes to Truth Social to give excuse for why he won’t join GOP debate
Donald Trump is still insisting he will not participate in the upcoming Republican primary debates, citing his lead over his opponents and the precedent set by former President Ronald Reagan.
Mr Trump made his proclamation in a typical rambling post on his Truth Social platform.
Oliver O’Connell21 August 2023 04:30
Trump to skip first GOP debate for Tucker Carlson interview
Donald Trump will skip the first Republican debate of the 2024 primaries and attempt to upstage his rivals for the party’s nomination by instead sitting down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, according to a report.
Citing multiple people briefed on the matter, The New York Times reports that the former president made up his mind to miss the Fox News-hosted GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Oliver O’Connell21 August 2023 02:30
Ken Chesebro was at Capitol with Alex Jones on Jan 6
Kenneth Chesebro, a Donald Trump ally and the alleged mastermind of the scheme to subvert the results of the 2020 election through the use of fake electors, was at the US Capitol on January 6, accompanying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Video and photos taken on the grounds of the Capitol on the day Trump loyalists stormed the building, reviewed and reported on first by CNN, clearly show the attorney, now at the heart of the criminal case concerning the plot to overturn the election, wearing a red Trump 2020 hat and filming Jones with his phone.
Oliver O’Connell21 August 2023 00:30
Trump extends lead among Republicans as DeSantis slips further back, new poll shows
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis is seeing his support in the Republican primary race crater as rivals gain ground against him while former President Donald Trump’s dominance over the party appears to be holding steady.
A new CBS News poll of likely Republican primary voters across the country shows Mr DeSantis trending downwards, currently at 16 per cent after dropping seven percentage points over a two-month span. In the time since CBS polled voters in June, the governor has slipped from 23 per cent while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has surged into third place.
John Bowden20 August 2023 23:00
‘Frivolous’: Judge rejects Trump’s fourth attempt to block E Jean Carroll case
A federal judge has once again dismissed Donald Trump’s attempts to stall litigation from writer E Jean Carroll, who was awarded a $5m jury verdict earlier this year finding the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation after speaking publicly about it.
His fourth attempt, along with his previous attempts, have not provided a “single reason” to show any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal, according to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Oliver O’Connell20 August 2023 22:30
Trump’s history of racist statements collides with threats of political violence
Facing four criminal indictments as he seeks the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the prosecutors and judges handling his cases, while his supporters spin volatile rhetoric into threats of political violence.
His inflammatory remarks, threats to political rivals and borderline incitement have galvanised his supporters, who echo and amplify his statements and hear his alleged dogwhistles loud and clear.
John Bowden20 August 2023 22:00
British filmmaker says Trump was ‘unhinged’ and ‘terrifying’ during his final days in office
A British filmmaker who interviewed Donald Trump on the eve of the attack on the Capitol has opened up about the former president’s “unhinged” demeanour at the time.
Alex Holder documented the days leading up to January 6 and its fallout for Unprecedented, a movie about the last months of Mr Trump’s presidency. The film was released last summer, months before the Department of Justice subpoenaed Mr Holder for any raw footage related to the movie.
Appearing on CNN’s Newsroom with host Jim Acosta on Saturday, Mr Holder delved into Mr Trump’s state of mind during interviews recorded just before the attack.
John Bowden20 August 2023 21:35
Pence backs up Meadows claim that Trump didn’t declassify documents
Mike Pence has just made a statement that seriously contradicts the claims being used by Donald Trump and his team to defend his handling of a trove of classified documents found in his home at Mar-a-Lago.
Up until now, Mr Trump and his allies in the Trumpworld media circle have claimed that the ex-president had a “standing order” to declassify any documents being taken by his team from the White House. But no White House staffers have emerged to back that up, and proof of an order has not been found either.
John Bowden20 August 2023 21:06
Trump makes bizarre remarks about his relationship with Putin
Donald Trump has doubled down on claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would have never” launched a war on Ukraine if the four-times indicted former American president was still in power.
“Putin would’ve never gotten into Ukraine, but that’s just on my relationship with him. My personality over his,” Mr Trump said. “I was the apple of his eye and I would say, ‘Don’t ever do it.’ It was tough stuff there but he would have never done it.”
Andrea Blanco20 August 2023 21:00