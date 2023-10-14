“Donald Trump falsely characterized Israel’s role in his administration’s assassination of Iran’s top general during remarks this week,” NBC News reports.

“Trump said Wednesday that Israel planned to be part of the January 2020 operation that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani but abruptly backed out the night before it was to take place.”

“But the U.S. officials familiar with the planning said Trump’s comments are entirely false.”

Said one former official: “They were never on board with it. They always thought it was a dangerous and destabilizing idea.”

