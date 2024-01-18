Trump Looks Embalmed As He Melts Down And Attacks E. Jean Carroll Judge

Trump delivered remarks to reporters and attacked the judge in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial while looking embalmed.

Trump said:

So, as you know, the first lady’s mother passed away. The funeral is tomorrow. We would have assumed that for a trial like this it’s not an emergency in terms of timing, the judge would have been nice and let me go. I want to be there at every trial day because I saw what happened in the first one where I was asked not to go by the lawyers. It was demeaning. There was no evidence. There was no anything. I didn’t go. I understood what he meant when we said it was demeaning and you shouldn’t go. I decided on this one, same judge, a radical Trump hater. I said, I will go to all the days. What happened very terribly is we asked to just delay the trial for one day so I could go to the funeral tomorrow and we could start Friday or Monday or any time they want. He said, absolutely not. The trial will go on just as it is. You can go to the funeral or trial. You can’t do both.

I thought it was terrible. I thought it was terrible. He would rather have me miss the funeral or go to the funeral and miss the trial. That’s a nasty man. He’s a nasty judge. He’s a Trump-hating guy. It’s obvious to everybody in the court. It’s a disgrace, frankly, what’s happening. It’s a disgrace. Happens to be a Clinton appointee. I’m sure that has nothing to do with it. Second order of business, I’m leaving now for New Hampshire. We’re making a big speech in New Hampshire.

Video:

Trump is not required to be at the civil trial. Trump wants to be there because he is using these court appearances as campaign events.

Donald Trump’s mother-in-law’s funeral is so important that he is going to New Hampshire to campaign instead of being with his family.

His mother-in-law’s funeral was important enough to ask for a delay in the trial, but not important enough for Trump to stop campaigning for a day.

Part of the reason for Trump’s odd appearance was the lighting situation where he was speaking, but Donald Trump did not look good in that appearance. Wednesday was the second time in the last few days that Trump has looked rough in public.

This is the guy that a majority of Republicans think is fit for the presidency. More importantly, they believe that Donald Trump will make it through a presidential campaign.

The E. Jean Carroll trial round two is not well for Trump, and he is definitely showing the strain of being mired in legal problems while running for president.

