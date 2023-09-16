Trump argued that Biden is cognitively impaired, but then claimed that Biden is about to lead America into World War II.

Trump said while addressing evangelicals, “We are a nation that has weaponized law enforcement against opposing political parties. Like never before. There has never been anything like this. We’ve got a federal Bureau of Investigation that won’t allow bad election-changing facts to be presented to the public. And who offers $1 million to a writer of fiction about Donald Trump to lie and say it was fact Hunter Biden’s laptop from Hell was Russian disinformation and the FBI. No, it wasn’t. But 51 intelligence agencies said it was And they knew it wasn’t also in a Department of Justice that refuses to investigate egregious acts of voting irregularities and fraud. And we have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country. Who is cognitively impaired. In no condition to lead. And is now in charge of dealing with Russia. And possible nuclear war. Just think of it. We would be in World War II. Very quickly.”

Maybe having a 78-year-old candidate who refuses to release his medical records make the case that the incumbent president is too old is not the best idea?

Trump continues to talk to his followers in a language that mostly only they understand.

Trump’s ranting about 2020 and Hunter Biden’s laptop is not going to go over well with a general electorate, but the former president has no campaign message. He is relitigating the 2020 election and complaining about the criminal charges that have been filed against him.

A candidate who doesn’t know that Joe Biden wasn’t president before World War II or that World War II was more than 80 years ago probably should not be running for president.

Republicans and the media are making an issue about Biden’s age, but Donald Trump continues to show real signs that he is too old and unfit to run for president.