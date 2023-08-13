Trump was asked by reporters while campaigning in Iowa if he intended to overturn the 2020 election, and his answer was short, off the cuff and potentially damning.

Video:

Question: Did you intend to overturn the 2020 election? Trump: You know the answer pic.twitter.com/d4rvDvN8NU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2023

Trump is facing a criminal trial featuring multiple felony counts against him for a plot to overturn the 2020 election. Any reasonable person in that situation would have said, ‘No. It was not my intention to overturn the 2020 election. Absolutely not.’

Donald Trump’s answer was, ‘You know the answer to that,’ which was not a denial.

Jack Smith has already demonstrated that he will use Trump’s statements and social media posts against him, so for Trump to answer with anything besides a concrete denial is a disaster.

Donald Trump is so bad at being a defendant that it is almost like he is trying to get convicted.

Trump’s lawyers will never be able to build a case to defend him, because the former president keeps publicly making statements that suggest he is guilty.

There is a real danger for Trump in being out on the campaign trail while under felony indictment. Jack Smith is always paying attention and watching.

The former president’s inability to control himself when questioned could come back to haunt him with a felony conviction