President Donald Trump has hinted he might skip this year’s G20 summit in South Africa, citing ongoing tensions with the country’s leadership. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump criticized South Africa’s “very bad policies” and indicated he may send a representative instead. The upcoming summit will be the first to be held in Africa, as well as the fourth consecutive one in a Global South nation. However, the US has shown little enthusiasm for South Africa’s host year, consistently sending low-level delegations to preparatory meetings. The Trump administration’s strained relationship with South Africa—fueled by disagreements over the country’s land reform, race policies, and its BRICS ties—appears to be the driving factor.

Bloomberg