US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has suggested Hamas could remain in Gaza for a short period if it agreed to disarm. But ultimately, he added, Gaza cannot be run by a “terrorist organisation.”

The comments came in a wide-ranging interview that was broadcast late Friday on the YouTube channel of former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson.

“We’re in a negotiation right now to maybe stop some of these Israeli strikes and maybe finish this conflict with dialogue,” Witkoff said of the “bridging proposal” currently being reviewed.

On Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks, Witkoff said the negotiators are “well-motivated” and “good, decent people.”