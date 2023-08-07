Former President Donald Trump mocked US soccer star Megan Rapinoe for missing a crucial penalty kick.

Trump said that USWNT’s historic World Cup elimination was an example of “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

On the other hand, Biden praised the team after the difficult loss.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Donald Trump reignited his feud with US Women’s Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe as the former president and other right-wing commentators delighted in the national team’s historic early elimination from the World Cup.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on his media platform, Truth. “Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

“Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA,” Trump added.

The former president and other conservative commentators have long had a tortured relationship with the women’s national team. Rapinoe previously criticized Trump before the 2019 World Cup.

Some conservatives mocked the team’s efforts to achieve pay equity with the historically far-less dominant men’s team. Others pointed to their response to the playing of the national anthem.

“The majority of them refused to sing the national anthem,” Rep. Max Miller, an Ohio Republican, wrote on Twitter. “They have made no one proud.”

OutKick, a website founded by Clay Travis, who now mixes conservative commentary with his sports takes, asked before the tournament even began whether it was “Un-American To Root Against The US Women’s National Team.”

Whatever the reason, Sunday’s loss to Sweden on penalty kicks offered the team’s critics an opportunity to mock the team for its earliest exit in history. Never before had the team failed to make it past the round of 16. The US women’s team was coming off two-straight World Cup wins that had bolstered their legacy as the world’s most dominant squad.

Rapinoe, who previously announced that she would soon end her historic career, played a crucial role in the loss. She was one of three American women to miss a penalty kick. The last time Rapinoe had failed to connect in such a moment was in 2018.

Unlike their detractors, President Biden was quick to praise the team.

“.@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field.”

Piers Morgan retorted that the president’s words “bore no relation to reality.”

“It’s hard to imagine an American sporting team that’s made the country feel less proud than this bunch of “activist” prima donnas,” Morgan wrote in The New York Post.