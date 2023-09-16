Former president Donald Trump joked on Friday about having his mugshot taken in Fulton County, Georgia when he spoke about the need for voter identification in elections.

The former president spoke at the Concerned Women for America’s National Summit in Washington, DC. During that time, he repeated his lies that he won the 2020 presidential election and called for the passage of a voter ID law.

“You have ID to buy a loaf of bread,” he said. “You have ID to buy a loaf of bread. You have everything.”

Mr Trump then said that when Democrats held their convention, they plenty of pictures in a rambling tirade.

“It was like a billboard, it was actually very much like my mugshot if you want to know the truth,” he said as the audience laughed in response. “There’s only one reason they don’t want voter ID because they want to cheat. That’s the only reason there’s no there’s no secondary reason.”

The twice-impeached and four-times indicted former president had his mugshot taken when he was arrested last month in Fulton County, Georgia last month. A grand jury in Georgia indicted Mr Trump and 18 associates for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state that President Joe Biden narrowly won.

Specifically, Mr Trump and the other people indicted were charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Mr Trump criticised the multiple investigations he faces and said they were politically motivated.

“As you know, crooked Joe Biden and his radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading opponent by a lot leading on fake and phony charges to phony deal,” he said. “ This is high level election interference and it’s happening for a single reason because I’m the one candidate that they do not want to run against.”