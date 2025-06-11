The falling out between President Trump and Elon Musk is just the latest reminder that the relationship between the new White House and the titans of technology has turned out to be complicated.

The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) was among several big names from Silicon Valley awarded prime seats for the president’s Jan. 20 Capitol inauguration, alongside Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Amazon (AMZN) chair Jeff Bezos, and Google (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai.

In the five months since, the president has either confronted all of their companies in court or applied pressure on those firms with his own words.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, center, seen behind US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance after the two were sworn into office at an inauguration ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on Jan. 20. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) · Pool via Getty Images

Musk and Trump made their break official last week in a series of social media posts that featured insults and threats hurled by both men.

The other executives and their companies had already been grappling with a tougher-than-expected stance on their industry.

Zuckerberg, for example, was not able to convince Trump to stop an antitrust trial against Meta from going forward this spring.

The president has since threatened Cook’s Apple with 25% duties on overseas-made iPhones and criticized the iPhone maker’s ramped-up production in India. Meanwhile, the company is defending against an antitrust lawsuit led by the Justice Department, filed during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump’s Justice Department has also pushed ahead with a Biden-era recommendation for a judge to break up Pichai’s Google empire.

Trump even called Bezos to complain about Amazon after it was reported that the online retail giant was considering displaying the cost of tariffs next to prices on its site. Trump said Bezos “solved the problem very quickly.”

Mark Zuckerberg, left, Jeff Bezos, middle, Sundar Pichai, second from right, and Elon Musk attend the Inauguration of Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20 in Washington. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images) · Pool via Getty Images

Yet Amazon still faces a lawsuit from Trump’s Federal Trade Commission that is due to start in February 2027.

The FTC, which brought the case during Biden’s term in office, told a judge in the spring that it needed to push the original October 2026 trial date due to Amazon’s litigation delays.

One of the biggest questions facing the tech world as Trump took office was how aggressive Trump’s antitrust enforcers would be following four years of a Biden administration marked by legal fights with many of Silicon Valley’s biggest names.

By sustaining many of these cases and probes against Big Tech, Trump has parted ways with traditional Republican-style enforcement, legal experts say.

“This isn’t the Bush administration,” Trump’s FTC chair Andrew Ferguson told a group of American CEOs this spring in Washington, D.C., referring to one of the weakest US antitrust enforcement periods in modern history.