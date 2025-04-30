



Welcome to The Logoff: The Trump administration dismissed hundreds of scientists this week who were working on a major report on climate change, part of an effort to obscure a scientific reality that’s at odds with the administration’s agenda.

What’s the report? The National Climate Assessment is a federal compendium of climate science focused on how climate change is affecting the US, zooming into different regions to assess what has changed, what risks are coming, and how the country is adapting. The assessment looks at climate change effects such as the growing water scarcity in the southwestern US, more flooding along the coasts, and changing crop yields across the Midwest.

Why does it matter? The US government, state and local governments, private companies, and other entities rely on the report to make decisions around planning, infrastructure, conservation, and public health.

Can Trump really kill it? The NCA is mandated by Congress, and only another act of Congress could legally undo it. If President Donald Trump attempts to end it unilaterally, environmental groups can sue to force the report’s assembly and publication — which is what happened during the George W. Bush administration. That said, Trump can certainly slow down the process by holding scientists back from their work.

What’s the big picture? The administration’s energy strategy promotes fossil fuels and downplays climate change, which makes it inconvenient to have an in-house team of experts demonstrating the current and future harms of global warming. But by dismissing that team, the administration is undermining a critical tool for preparing for climate change — which is happening whether we acknowledge it or not.

