Welcome to The Logoff: Donald Trump announced a new plan to get American weapons into Ukrainian hands on Monday, as his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running increasingly thin.

What just happened? Trump said on Monday that NATO countries will start buying US weaponry to deliver to Ukraine. While the US has been supplying Ukraine directly, funding appropriated for that purpose is on the verge of running out — but Monday’s news should keep weapons flowing to Ukraine.

Trump has said the deal, which he announced alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, is already finalized and that weapons will be “quickly distributed to the battlefield.”

What’s the context? This is the second bit of good news for Ukraine in as many weeks, after Trump announced last Monday that he would lift a pause on US deliveries of air defense missiles and other weapons to Ukraine.

It also comes as Ukraine faces an ever-greater threat from Russian drones and missiles. The two largest attacks of the war, with hundreds of drones apiece, have struck at Kyiv this month, though Ukraine has been able to intercept most of the drones.

What else did Trump announce? On Monday, Trump also threatened “very severe tariffs” on Russia if the war doesn’t end within the next 50 days. That’s not likely to have much of an impact, as the US and Russia have a limited trade relationship — but Trump said the US would also impose secondary sanctions targeting countries that do business with Russia at the 50-day mark, which could have more bite.

Why is Trump stepping up his support for Ukraine now? Trump’s tone toward Putin has shifted in recent weeks, suggesting he’s increasingly frustrated with the ongoing war and Russian intransigence. Last week, he said, “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin. … He’s very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

And with that, it’s time to log off…

