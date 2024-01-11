Trump lawyer appears to argue president can legally assassinate political rivals

The judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has rescinded permission for the former president to give his own closing statement.

Mr Trump was reportedly planning to deliver at least part of the closing argument in his New York fraud trial on Thursday alongside his lawyers.

The 45th president is a defendant in a $250m civil case brought by the state’s attorney general Letitia James alleging years of fraud within his real estate empire.

This comes after Mr Trump attended Washington DC’s Court of Appeals on Tuesday for a hearing to weigh the presidential immunity plea that he hopes will see his January 6 election interference case dismissed.

A panel of three judges appeared sceptical of his claim that he enjoys sweeping immunity from prosecution as an ex-commander-in-chief as arguments were presented.

An attorney for Mr Trump raised eyebrows by suggesting at one point that a president should be immune from prosecution unless impeached and convicted, even if they have been accused of having ordered a rival’s murder by the US military.