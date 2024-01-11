Trump lawyer appears to argue president can legally assassinate political rivals
The judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has rescinded permission for the former president to give his own closing statement.
Mr Trump was reportedly planning to deliver at least part of the closing argument in his New York fraud trial on Thursday alongside his lawyers.
The 45th president is a defendant in a $250m civil case brought by the state’s attorney general Letitia James alleging years of fraud within his real estate empire.
This comes after Mr Trump attended Washington DC’s Court of Appeals on Tuesday for a hearing to weigh the presidential immunity plea that he hopes will see his January 6 election interference case dismissed.
A panel of three judges appeared sceptical of his claim that he enjoys sweeping immunity from prosecution as an ex-commander-in-chief as arguments were presented.
An attorney for Mr Trump raised eyebrows by suggesting at one point that a president should be immune from prosecution unless impeached and convicted, even if they have been accused of having ordered a rival’s murder by the US military.
Christie suspends 2024 presidential campaign
Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and two-time failed presidential candidate, announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday during a town hall in New Hampshire.
“It’s clear to me tonight, there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination which is why I’m suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States,” Mr Christie told potential voters just hours ahead of the next GOP debate.
Mr Christie reportedly notified allies that he would remove himself from the Republican candidate pool, facing faltering polling numbers and pressure from Donald Trump critics to find a viable opponent to take on the former president.
“I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win,” Mr Christie said.
Oliver O’Connell11 January 2024 00:10
2 hours to go before Trump’s Fox News town hall goes up against CNN’s GOP debate
Mr Trump last took part in a sit down with Mr Baier in June, speaking about his handling of classified documents for which he was indicted in Florida. He also commented on former members of his Cabinet speaking out against him returning as president, in addition to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Oliver O’Connell11 January 2024 00:00
Ivanka Trump posts tribute to Melania’s mother
Ivanka Trump has posted a tribute to Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs, who passed away last night.
Donald Trump’s eldest daughter wrote on X: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Melania’s beloved mother, Amalija Knavs, a remarkable woman who brought immense joy and love into the lives of all around her. Her spirit, strength, and compassion will be profoundly missed but lives on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched so dearly.”
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 23:40
Trump pays belated tribute to Melania’s mother
“This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!” Mr Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. “Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!”
Mr Trump also shared a picture in which the two posed with wide smiles on their faces.
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 23:20
Epstein spurned Trump because he thought he was a ‘crook’
Mark Epstein, brother of the late paedophile, said he did not have “any specific information” about the reason that the two fell out, but that he had heard video evidence of Epstein’s claims.
While being mentioned does not mean that an individual was involved in or aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein, some of the documents have contained allegations against Mr Trump.
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 23:00
Watch: Christie says Trump will always put himself first over American people
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 22:52
Trump reacts to Christie hot mic moment ahead of debate
Donald Trump has reacted to Chris Christie’s hot mic moment as the former New Jersey governor suspends his presidential bid, using the moment to attack Nikki Haley, now running second to the former president.
He wrote on Truth Social:
I hear Chris Christie is dropping out of the race today — I might even get to like him again! Anyway, he was just caught on a hot mic making a very truthful statement: “She’s gonna get smoked…You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 22:43
Christie heard on hot mic saying Haley will get ‘smoked’ and DeSantis is ‘petrified’
Former New Jersey governor blasted his fellow Republican presidential candidates before his announcement in New Hampshire that he would drop out.
Mr Christie spoke to someone named Wayne before his announcement Wednesday evening in Windham, New Hampshire, but did not realise that his microphone was on. The former New Jersey governor who endorsed former president Donald Trump in 2016 but staged campaign throughout last year criticising the former president said that many people did not want to hear what he had to say.
Eric Garcia was listening…
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 22:40
Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ claim presidents can kill rivals roasted by Jimmy Kimmel
On his Tuesday night show, Mr Kimmel pointed out the absurdity of the attorney’s argument and joked about what it would unwittingly mean for Mr Trump.
“If the president can order SEAL Team Six to kill a political rival, Trump had better lock the doors at Mar-a-Lago because bazooka Joe Biden has every reason to blow it to kingdom come right now,” the late-night show host said.
Amelia Neath has the story:
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 22:20
Oliver O’Connell10 January 2024 22:12