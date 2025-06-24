NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A House lawmaker is nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after he brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., wrote to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, declaring Trump had an “extraordinary and historic role” in having ended “the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.”

Trump declared the “12 Day War” was ending late on Monday afternoon with a ceasefire that was meant to go into effect overnight Tuesday.

It ends just over a week after Israel first launched a preemptive strike against Iran, arguing Tehran was dangerously close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The two countries subsequently traded rocket fire over the following days, and over the weekend, the U.S. launched its own airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

Iran responded by shooting rockets at a U.S. air base in Qatar on Monday, but not without giving advance notice to U.S. and Qatari officials. No injuries were reported in that attack.

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible. President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Carter wrote in his letter.

He said Trump’s leadership through the crisis “exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony. In a region plagued by historical animosity and political volatility, such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity.”

“President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope. For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination for Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Carter finished.

It is not the first time Trump has been nominated for the prize, though he has yet to win.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., tapped Trump for the prize just earlier this year, arguing his 2024 electoral victory had an “astonishingly effective impact” on peace in the world.

According to the Nobel Prize website, there have been 338 candidates nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize so far.

Carter, who is also running for Senate in Georgia, has introduced several notable bills this year backing Trump, though many have been seen as largely symbolic.

The Georgia Republican introduced legislation to rename Greenland “Red, White, and Blueland” after Trump expressed interest in taking the territory. He also authored a bill aimed at letting Trump sell off a federal building in California named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

However, as for the conflict in the Middle East, it appears the tenuous peace is in danger of fraying as of Tuesday morning.

Carter’s nomination for Trump comes shortly after Israel accused Iran of breaking their ceasefire agreement, which Tehran has denied.