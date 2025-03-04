The Trump administration is pausing military aid to Ukraine, according to two U.S. officials, following last week’s public clash between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

“The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official said Monday. “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

The move by the Trump administration comes after an explosive meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance told Zelenskyy that he hadn’t shown enough gratitude for the billions of dollars in U.S. aid provided to his country in the three years since Russia invaded.

After the meeting, Trump said on Truth Social that Zelenskyy had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.” He also told reporters that Zelenskyy had “overplayed his hand” and was looking to continue fighting over seeking peace.

The State Department said in January that the United States had provided $65.9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.

Russia occupies roughly 20% of Ukraine.

In the weeks leading up to Friday’s White House meeting, Trump had falsely said Ukraine was responsible for Russia’s invasion, arguing that Kyiv could have made a deal to avoid the conflict. He also referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator” after Zelenskyy suggested that Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation.

Zelenskyy said Sunday that he is still willing to sign a deal that would allow the United States access to Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals and that he believes Ukraine’s relationship with the United States could be salvaged after last week’s White House meeting. The Trump administration had indicated that Zelenskyy would sign the minerals deal during last week’s visit.

Asked Monday about pausing military aid to Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters, “That’s his decision,” referring to Trump.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, criticized the move.

“This is a critical time for Ukraine, and I managed the Ukraine supplemental last year that provided additional help to Ukraine, and I do not think we should be pausing our efforts,” Collins said.

Before plans of the pause became public, Senate Republicans had expressed hope that a deal could still be reached to continue U.S. assistance to Ukraine and facilitate a peace deal with Russia.

“I just hope that they can get things back on track and that everybody will redouble their efforts,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters, calling the heated Oval Office meeting a “missed opportunity.”