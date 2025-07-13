President Donald Trump has come out in support of embattled Attorney General Pam Bondi following a dispute between her and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino over the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Justice Department decided not to release any additional Epstein files and has affirmed that there is no list containing Epstein’s clients. Bongino, frustrated with the DOJ’s decision, had a heated confrontation with Bondi and has considered resigning from his post amid the disagreement, according to a person who has spoken with Bongino and a source familiar with the interactions that Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have had with Bondi.

Epstein died in 2019 while in custody, and a medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. He was facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

The handling of the Epstein files has become a flashpoint of disagreement among MAGA conservatives.

Trump sought to unify his party Saturday, as he came out in support of Bondi, taking to social media to say she is doing a “fantastic job” and that his administration should all be “one Team.”

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump wrote.

The president went on to name check FBI Director Kash Patel, saying his agency should be focused on a list of other priorities, “instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.” The list included calling for an investigation into the 2020 election, which Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed was rigged.

“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” Trump wrote, adding that people should “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”