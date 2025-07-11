United States President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, saying that he is “doing a terrible job” and that interest rates should be three percentage points lower, although he ruled out firing him. Trump claimed that the US was a “dead country” one year ago and that it is now “the hottest country anywhere in the world.” Trump also reiterated that the Brazilian government is treating former President Jair Bolsonaro “very unfairly” and that he currently has no plans to negotiate a trade deal with Brazil. Trump hit Brazil with a 50% tariff for their treatment of Bolsonaro, who has been charged with plotting a coup after his supporters stormed the Supreme Court, Congress, and the presidential palace in January 2023. Trump said Bolsonaro is a “good, very honest man” and a “very tough negotiator.”

Show more Show less