President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Florida after Palm Beach County approved renaming a busy stretch of roadway after the commander-in-chief.

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution that would rename a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president’s home at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

“It has been brought to my attention that the Great State of Florida, which I won BIG three times, and where I am a proud Resident, has renamed an important four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard, in Palm Beach County, to ‘PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Tuesday.

“Thank you to Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida’s great State Lawmakers, on granting me this wonderful honor! I LOVE FLORIDA!”

The resolution comes after Gov. DeSantis signed legislation directing the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.

The legislation also calls for another section of the road to be renamed “PBSO Motorman Highway,” in honor of three motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office who were killed in a crash last year.

The new signs are slated to be installed later this year. The names are ceremonial, meaning postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.