Donald Trump told Breitbart that he will not face President Biden in the general election.

Said Trump: “The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”

Instead, he said he thinks there would be a “free-for-all” among Democrats hoping to become the 2024 nominee.

