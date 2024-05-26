Trump pledged to free Ross Ulbricht should he win the upcoming US presidential election.

Ulbricht is the creator of the defunct marketplace Silk Road and is currently serving a life sentence.

Former US president Donald J. Trump has pledged to release Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht should he be re-elected as president of the United States in the upcoming elections.

The former US president is seeking re-election and has over the past several months made a massive impression on the crypto community.

Now one of his election pledges is that he will commute Ulbricht’s sentence as soon as he takes office.

“If you vote for me, on day one I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht to a sentence of time served,” Trump noted in remarks made at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C on Saturday.

Whos is Ross Ulbricht?

Ross Ulbricht, aka Dread Pirate Roberts, created Silk Road in 2011 and operated the darknet marketplace until October 2013.

US law enforcement accused Ulbricht of running an online criminal enterprise among other charges. Prosecution stated that Silk Road had enabled the sale and purchase of more than $200 million worth of illegal drugs and other illicit goods and services.

In total, he faced seven counts, including conspiracy to launder money, narcotics trafficking and computer hacking.

Following his arrest in October 2013, Ulbricht was found guilty on all seven counts in 2015. The court sentenced him two life terms and a separate 40 years without the possibility of parole.

Many have criticised Ulbricht’s treatment and sentence and calls for his release continue across the crypto community.

“He’s already served 11 years, [and] we’re gonna get him home,” he added as the audience exploded in cheers.

Trump wants US to lead in crypto innovation

As well as this promise, Trump has asserted that his administration, if elected, will support the crypto industry and make the US the global leader.

“Our country must be the leader in the field. There is no second place,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump is also in support of crypto self-custody, noting that a vote from the over 50 million Americans holding crypto today will be a vote to “keep Elizabeth Warren and her goons away” from people’s Bitcoin. Trump will also not allow a US central bank digital currency (CBDC).