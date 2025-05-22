In a tense Oval Office encounter, US President Donald Trump ambushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with claims of “white genocide” in South Africa. During the meeting, the White House showed footage that included chants of “Shoot the Boer, Shoot the farmer,” which Trump claimed indicated persecution of white farmers. Ramaphosa calmly refuted these claims, emphasizing that such chants do not reflect government policy and highlighting that crime affects all South Africans, regardless of race. Despite the unexpected confrontation, Ramaphosa maintained his composure, drawing praise from South African political figures and analysts for his diplomatic handling of the situation. However, the leader of the opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, criticized the delegation’s response as inadequate.

