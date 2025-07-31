President Donald Trump caught European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen by surprise during a press event announcing the US/EU trade agreement Monday when he launched into a three-minute diatribe targeting the wind industry. [emphasis, links added]

Von Der Leyen, a longtime German government official who held a senior position in the Angela Merkel government during its heavy expansion of that country’s vaunted Energiewende experiment, was visibly discomfited as Trump slammed the form of intermittent generation she has done so much to promote throughout her career.

Referring to the industry as “a con job,” Trump added: “It’s very expensive. And in all fairness, Germany tried it, and wind doesn’t work,” as Von Der Leyen’s polite smile faded to a stern frown. But Trump was far from finished.

“You need a subsidy for wind. And energy should not need a subsidy,” the U.S. President continued in the unique Queens dialect he’s retained since childhood, adding: “It’s the most expensive form of energy. It is no good. They’re made in China, almost all of them.”

For a European for whom English is a second language, Trump’s direct and often shorthand way of expressing his thoughts had to have been thoroughly confusing to the EU President, but the message was clear: on energy and the fading drive to the net-zero fantasy with which the EU and U.K. remain obsessed, Trump and America are moving in the opposite direction.

Trump and the Republican majorities in Congress, through a combination of executive orders, aggressive administrative moves, and language to eliminate Biden-era tax breaks and subsidies for wind and solar in the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), have already essentially ended former president Joe Biden’s dreams of a vibrant offshore wind sector.

Without those tax incentives and subsidies, the business plans for those massive projects are unsustainable, and the sector is now seeing a flood of big companies like BP, Shell, Equinor, Orsted, and others cancelling projects and taking massive write-downs on their virtue-signaling investments.

The news for onshore wind projects is less terrible, but only marginally so. A new study published by business advisory giant FTI Consulting finds that at least 320 onshore projects with a total nameplate capacity of more than 100 GW are “no longer economically viable” in the wake of the OBBBA’s enactment.

The authors go on to say that the new law will make it “significantly harder, if not impossible, to attract capital and meet key development milestones,” signaling the likelihood of a wave of capital flight out of the industry I wrote about in early July.

Trump’s critics like to claim the President’s anti-wind power stance is driven by large contributions from the “fossil fuels” industries and an irrational thought process.

But the truth is that the President was a critic of the wind industry and Germany’s Energiewende endeavors long before he dreamed of running for president.

Trump’s disapproval of weather-dependent forms of energy has grown out of his observations of the de-industrializing impacts they have had in Germany beginning 20-25 years ago, and, more recently, in the U.K.

Trump understands that, despite claims that wind is among the cheapest forms of power generation, the reality is that electricity costs rise rapidly everywhere it becomes a significant part of an integrated grid.

The higher power costs drive all forms of industrial operations to relocate where power is cheaper, and, as often as not, that road leads to China.

The U.K. has the highest cost of industrial power on earth today, and Germany isn’t far behind. Trump is perhaps a rare form of political figure who is able to connect the cause of this problem with its inevitable effect.

Top image via NY Post/YouTube screencap

Read rest at Daily Caller