The chaotic first months of President Donald’s Trump second term have made it difficult to distinguish between controversies that evaporate immediately — and meaningful shifts in American governance.
But amid the noise and a barrage of executive orders, clear patterns have emerged. Trump’s most consequential actions so far can be divided into four domains:
- DOGE: Elon Musk’s ambitious (if, so far, largely blocked) attempt to remake the government has been devastating for American foreign aid abroad, and could lead to millions of deaths.
- Immigration: Trump has not (yet) carried out large-scale mass deportations. But he has deported immigrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador without due process, is attempting to deport those who have been active for Palestinian causes, and has challenged the basis of birthright American citizenship — leading to new concern over free speech protections and the sanctity of basic constitutional rights.
- Tariffs: Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on countries that trade with the United States (and, in some cases, to pause or roll them back) has led to global economic uncertainty and strained America’s foreign relations.
- Retribution: Perhaps the most distinguishing feature of this Trump administration is the president’s intent to punish his perceived enemies – cutting off universities’ federal funding, threatening law firms, deporting and imprisoning Venezuelan nationals – with little regard for due process.
Here’s what you need to know to understand each domain, and how it’s shaping the future of the United States and America’s place in the world.