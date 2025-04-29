DOGE: Elon Musk’s ambitious (if, so far, largely blocked) attempt to remake the government has been devastating for American foreign aid abroad, and could lead to millions of deaths.

Immigration: Trump has not (yet) carried out large-scale mass deportations. But he has deported immigrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador without due process, is attempting to deport those who have been active for Palestinian causes, and has challenged the basis of birthright American citizenship — leading to new concern over free speech protections and the sanctity of basic constitutional rights.

Tariffs: Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on countries that trade with the United States (and, in some cases, to pause or roll them back) has led to global economic uncertainty and strained America’s foreign relations.