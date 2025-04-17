

Acting to please a constituency that prefers scarcity over abundance, Joe Biden ordered up a list of federal rules that restricted consumer choice. [emphasis, links added]

Given the exhaustive White House agenda that began when Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, it would have been unsurprising had he waited to unwind the Biden regulatory knot.

But to his credit, Trump has been moving on that, too.

Ignoring the left’s constant “we’re running out of everything” screeching, Trump restored “shower freedom” earlier this month with an executive order “to end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure.”

The new rule rescinds “the overly complicated federal rule that redefined ‘showerhead’ under Obama and Biden,” says the administration.

The previous rule, which burned through 13,000 words to define “showerhead,” restricted multi-nozzle showerheads to 2.5 gallons of water per minute. The new rule allows each nozzle in a showerhead to pump out 2.5 gallons of water per minute.

It’s the second time Trump has changed the rule. The first time was in 2020. Of course, Biden dropped that order after he took office, and the government reverted to the Obama restrictions.

Trump’s change makes sense. The Democrats’ limitations don’t.

It should be obvious that people would have to take longer showers when the water flow is restricted, same as they also have to often flush multiple times to get the job done when per-flush water flow in toilets is capped. In the end, nothing is saved.

It’s also a matter of liberty. The government has no business telling Americans what bathroom fixtures they cannot have and which ones they must have.

Trump is also restoring consumers’ freedom to buy the stoves, washing machines, furnaces, dishwashers, and toilets they prefer rather than the ones imposed on them by leftist nabobs.

The president also has an opportunity to stop Biden’s leftover regulations from deciding for us which light bulbs we can buy, forcing us to move on from bulbs that cost an average of $2.98 to an estimated $5.68.

Meanwhile, the Republican Senate has approved a joint resolution that repeals the Biden-era Energy Department rule that imposed “unwarranted energy efficiency restrictions on consumer water heaters.”

