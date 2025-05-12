President Donald Trump reignited concerns about a possible “mental decline” after attempting to leave the Oval Office without signing an executive order.

Following a joint press conference with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, Trump thanked the press and began to exit. In a clip circulating on X, someone can be heard asking him to sign the order before leaving.

“I’ll sign that, yeah,” Trump replied before turning around to sign the executive order, which aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Americans.







The incident added to mounting concerns over a series of recent missteps by the president. He previously insisted a photoshopped image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia was real, confused Harvard with Harlem, and misstated the date the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House.

Monday’s flub left some social media users once again questioning Trump’s mental aptitude.

“No talks of mental decline?” one X user wondered. President Joe Biden’s mental and physical fitness was a frequent target of criticism from MAGA supporters, who used it as a rallying point in efforts to push for his removal from office.







“His brain is broken,” a second added.

“Is he ok,” another social media user wondered.







“Again? This isn’t the first time,” one user declared. Trump previously exited without signing executive orders in 2017 during his first term, and, most recently, on April 2, also referred to by Trump as “Liberation Day.”

Again? This isn’t the first time . — Chad (@ChadduboisR) May 12, 2025



Several social media users also labeled the president “Dementia Don,” a nickname given to the president by his critics, similar to Trump supporters’ nickname for Biden, “Sleepy Joe.”

