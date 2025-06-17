NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump decided to cut his trip to the G7 short on Monday, shortly after he said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that “everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

In addition to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was also in Alberta, Canada, this week for the G7 conference, will be cutting his trip short as well, Fox News has learned.

“I have to be back,” Trump said during a ceremonial photo-op with the other world leaders present at the G7 summit on Monday. “You probably see what I see. And I have to be back as soon as I can.”

The president’s comments came amid confirmation from the White House that he would be cutting the trip short “because of what’s going on in the Middle East.” Trump, meanwhile, has requested his National Security Council be prepared for his return, Fox News learned.

Trump’s change of plans also comes after he sent a message on his Truth Social platform to “everyone” in Iran, telling them they should “evacuate.”

Following the president’s post, videos purportedly showing Iranians evacuating their capital city have begun surfacing on social media.

Officials familiar with the ongoing situation said that the United States is not striking Iran and remains in a defensive posture amid the president’s comments.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told Fox News before heading to the situation room Monday night that the U.S. remains “postured defensively.”

“What you’re watching in real time is peace through strength and America first. Our job is to be strong. We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal,” Hegseth told Fox News’ Jesse Waters Monday night.

“My job as the secretary of defense is to ensure that our people are safe and that we’re strong so that we can set the conditions for a deal. And President Trump’s made it clear it’s on the table. The question is whether Iran will take it.”