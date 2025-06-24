



ECONOMYNEXT – US President Donald Trump has said that a ceasefire has been agreed between Iran and Israel, claiming the ’12 day war’ would end, hours after Tehran launched some missiles at a US airbase in Qatar.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”,” Trump said in a post on his truthsocial.com platform.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

Iranian foreign Abbas Araghchi said there was no agreement but they had halted military operations at 4.00 am Tehrna time and if Israel stops, they would also stop.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” Araghchi said in an x.com message.

“As of now, there is NO “agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he stressed.

“The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he underlined.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.”