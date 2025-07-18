In a world barely able to keep up with the headlines that US President Donald Trump generates with policies that routinely challenge convention, he is revving up on another front that will guarantee global chatter: a bid for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Last week, Trump expressed gratitude after a USA Today columnist argued that he was “the last person the Norwegian Nobel Committee would honour with its Peace Prize. Yet, it should.”

“Thank you USA TODAY. So nice!” he wrote on his Truth Social account. Last month he complained that he wouldn’t get the prize “no matter what I do”.

The message appears to be resonating with some world leaders and lawmakers, as nominations for the “America first” president roll in, aided by the fact that anyone can submit a nomination through a letter to the Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway.

This month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed his bid after the government of Pakistan and at least two Republican lawmakers did so in recent weeks. During a meeting with Trump on July 9, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema said that he believed he “does deserve a Nobel Peace Prize”.

US President Donald Trump holds a copy of a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (foreground) to the Nobel Committee nominating Trump for the Peace Prize, at the White House on July 7. Photo: dpa

Trump has sought the prize since his first term as president, which ran from 2017 to 2021.