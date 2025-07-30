WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on July 30y that talks were moving along with China and he expected the two sides would reach a fair deal on trade.

“We’re moving along with China. We’re doing fine with China,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I think it’s going to work out very well. We’re right in step. I think we’re going to have a very fair deal with China.”

US and Chinese officials

met in Stockholm

on July 28 for more than five hours of talks aimed at resolving economic disputes with a goal of extending their truce on a trade war by three months.

China is facing an Aug 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with Mr Trump’s administration, after Beijing and Washington reached preliminary deals in May and June to end escalating tit-for-tat tariffs and a cut-off of rare earth minerals.

Mr Trump’s administration has agreed trade deals with the European Union, Britain and Japan.

It is negotiating with multiple other countries to achieve more. REUTERS