



U.S. President Donald Trump says he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney, whom he called a “very nice gentleman,” at the White House in the coming days.

Trump and Carney spoke privately on Tuesday, the day after the Liberal leader won the federal election. Trump said Carney “couldn’t have been nicer and I congratulated him.”

Trump made the comments Wednesday in response to a reporter’s question in the Oval Office about the Canada-U.S. relationship. He said he plans to meet with Carney “within the next week or less.” He also expects to have a “great relationship” with Canada.

He weighed in on the Canadian election, calling it a tight race and said the outcome makes it “complicated for the country.”

He said he thought both Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hated him, but added: “I actually think the Conservative hated me much more than the so-called ‘Liberal.’”

Carney has said previously he’s open to meeting with Trump if the president respects Canadian sovereignty and is willing to talk about a common approach to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship. The Prime Minister’s Office has not confirmed a date for the meeting.

According to

a statement from the PMO about the call

, both leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together as “independent, sovereign nations for their betterment.”

The PMO’s readout said only that Trump and Carney would meet in the near future.

However, the

only public congratulations

from the Trump administration came via a statement from the U.S. State Department. It emphasized the extensive U.S.-Canada relationship and highlighted cooperation on issues like trade, immigration, drug trafficking and countering Chinese influence.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly sent

the statement to the Associated Press

, asserting that the Canadian election “does not affect President Trump’s plan to make Canada America’s cherished 51st state.” Trump’s press secretary,

Karoline Leavitt, reinforced this message

, stating that Trump’s calls for Canada to become the 51st state were “Trump truthing, all the way.”

How did Trump influence the election?

On election day

, Trump reasserted that the U.S.-Canadian border is “artificially drawn” and that Canada would benefit from annexation.

Trump’s antagonistic stance was widely seen as

influencing the Canadian election outcome

. The Liberal party, under Carney, campaigned heavily on defending Canada’s sovereignty against Trump’s provocations. Many analysts and Canadian officials believe that Trump’s threats and attacks galvanized Canadian voters, helping the Liberals secure a minority government despite earlier predictions of defeat.

In

his victory speech

, Carney, directly addressed Trump’s threats, declaring that Canada would “never” yield to U.S. pressure and emphasized the need for Canada to look after its own interests and maintain sovereignty. Carney also indicated that upcoming negotiations with the Trump administration would be approached with caution and a clear focus on Canadian priorities.

What happened on Trump’s first call with Carney?

Trump raised the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state when he spoke to Carney after he won the Liberal leadership in March. Carney did not mention it in his initial description of the call and only confirmed it when he was asked about the omission by a reporter during the election campaign. He emphasized that the conversation ultimately focused on

both leaders engaging as sovereign equals

.

Carney said that Trump, despite his assertive public rhetoric,

treated him as Canada’s prime minister

and acknowledged Canada’s sovereignty during the call. Carney stressed that any negotiations would proceed on Canada’s terms, as an independent nation.

According to the PMO, the leaders agreed to meet in person soon to continue discussions and to intensify talks between their respective trade and commerce officials to address immediate concerns.

How could Trump’s rhetoric affect the Canada-U.S. relationship?

The

political backlash in Canada

triggered by Trump’s comments led to Carney’s frequent warnings that the country must “dramatically reduce” its reliance on the U.S., signalling a move to

diversify trade and security partnerships

, by expanding trade with the EU and U.K., a complex task given Canada’s geographic and economic ties to the U.S.

Canadian officials are

now preparing

for a “fundamentally different relationship,” with less trust and a greater emphasis on safeguarding national interests.

Going forward some key issues could include:

The $1.3 billion Canadian investment to enhance shared border security, focusing on drug interdiction (e.g., fentanyl) and infrastructure resilience.

Canada could reconsider joining the U.S. missile defence program amid technological threats, marking a shift from its traditional stance.

Joint restrictions on exports with security risks, cross-border data flows, and investments involving adversaries like China.

Coordinated measures to reduce reliance on Chinese and Russian critical minerals and technology, emphasizing North American self-sufficiency.

Where does Canada stand in its trade relationship with the U.S.?

Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian autos (effective May 3)

risk triggering a recession in Canada

, which relies on the U.S. for over 20 per cent of its GDP through exports.

Despite Carney’s assertion that Canada has “

leverage

,” Trump could look for concessions on issues like energy policy or regulatory alignment. Matching U.S. tariffs could risk hurting Canadian industries reliant on U.S. imports, such as manufacturing supply chains.

In 2025, Canada will be taking on the

lead roles

within the G7 and the USMCA Free Trade Commission. Building on CUSMA/USMCA provisions, the countries will likely look to enhance tariff-free market access, streamline regulatory alignment, and address non-tariff barriers (for example, remanufactured goods rules). Canada is likely to want strengthened integrated automotive and manufacturing sectors, reinforced by CUSMA’s rules of origin and tariff exemptions.

Canada could meet potential U.S. demands for easier market entry for American financial institutions by countering with reciprocal conditions. Canada could also look for modernized provisions for

digital trade, small business support, and labour protections

to ensure equitable growth.

National Post, with additional reporting from the Canadian Press

