Former President Donald Trump teased that his team has “irrefutable” evidence that will lead to his “complete exoneration” following the recent indictment by a Georgia grand jury.

On Monday, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia indicted Trump following an investigation into alleged efforts to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election.

Indictments were also issued for former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, and John Eastman, among others – 19 people all told.

The Trump indictment is on 13 counts, including violating the Georgia RICO Act, Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings.

Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election. Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career. Americans… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 15, 2023

Trump: We Have Proof That Will Result in My Exoneration

Trump though, is maintaining his innocence and seems confident his legal team has the goods that will prove it.

Early this morning, the leading GOP contender for the nomination for President went on a tirade, insisting his team had access to a “complex” but “irrefutable” report on presidential election fraud in Georgia.

That report, he contends, will set him free.

Trump has long insisted there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, though no courts have yet agreed.

The report – it is unclear if it is new information or a rehashing of past claims – will be presented on Monday at a “major” press conference from his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me [and] others – There will be a complete EXONERATION!” Trump wrote.

“They never went after those that Rigged the Election,” he claimed. “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Politically Motivated?

Trump’s supporters have blasted the Georgia indictment as further evidence that rogue prosecutors and the DOJ are trying to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump also suggested that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ actions may have been politically motivated.

“This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago, was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign,” he said in a statement.

It should also be noted that, like previous announced indictments against Trump, Willis’ move corresponds with other controversial events that negatively impact President Biden – namely the two-year anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal and the tragedy in Maui and lack of response from the White House.

And while half of Maui burned down and Biden sat on the beach https://t.co/TS7A0PlRzf — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2023

Also coincidentally, Willis launched her own 2023 re-election campaign website and sent out fundraising emails to supporters just days prior to the announcement of Trump’s indictment.

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., lambasted Willis in a statement.

“Fani Willis joins Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, and Alvin Bragg in the Deranged Democrat Prosecutor Club — their only goal being to arrest Donald Trump and prevent him from being on the ballot against Joe Biden,” she stated.

Leavitt promised Trump “will continue to power through this unprecedented abuse of power, as the American public continues to rally around him harder, stronger, and more enthusiastically than ever before.”