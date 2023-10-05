Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as House speaker last week.

There are no rules that dictate the speaker must be a member of the House.

Donald Trump confirmed that several GOP lawmakers have approached him about the position.

Donald Trump said he would begrudgingly accept the role of House speaker for a “short period of time” if necessary, days after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position.

The former president told Fox News that several unnamed GOP lawmakers have approached him about the role. Publicly, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Greg Steube, and Rep. Troy Nehls have each signaled their support to elect Trump as speaker.

“They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision,” Trump told the outlet.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump is “considering” making a trip to Congress next week ahead of scheduled speakership votes.

The road for Trump to join House leadership, however, is littered with obstacles, severely hampering any chance he has at becoming speaker.

To win the position, he’ll have to receive nearly every vote from GOP members of the House, as there’s virtually no possibility of any current Democrat crossing the aisle in favor of Trump.

Additionally, GOP conference rules note that “a member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed.”

That could be an issue, as federal and state grand juries have charged Trump with 91 felony charges in 2023 alone.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.