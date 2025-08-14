US President Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday he would “like” to see international journalists report from the ground in Gaza, Reuters reported.

“I’d like to see that happen,” he said. “Sure, I would be very fine with journalists going. And it’s a very dangerous position to be in, as you know, if you’re a journalist, but I would like to see it.”

International reporters have not been allowed into Gaza without Israeli military escort since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023.