President Donald Trump announced that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday in Alaska. It will be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine three and a half years ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at this point, is not part of the meeting but reacted to the news saying Ukrainians will not give up any land to the “occupiers.” NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 9, 2025