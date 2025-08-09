-
Trump Removes IRS Commissioner After Less Than 2 Months
00:31
-
Newsom Says He Plans to Redraw California Congressional Map
02:29
-
World Leaders React After Israel Says It Will Take Over Gaza City
01:55
-
DOJ Launches Investigation Into NY AG and Sen. Adam Schiff
01:14
-
Now Playing
Zelenskyy Reacts to Trump and Putin Meeting Next Week in Alaska
01:26
-
UP NEXT
Air Force Denies Transgender Service Members Early Retirement
00:36
-
Gov. Abbot Asks Texas Supreme Court to Fire Democratic Leader
02:16
-
US Envoy Meets With Putin Ahead of Trump’s Sanctions Deadline
01:52
-
Trump Denies Playing Role in Transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell
02:27
-
Abbot Threatens to Arrest Dems Who Left Texas Over Redistricting
02:15
-
Pam Bondi Directs DOJ to Investigate Obama White House
01:15
-
Anger Erupts at Republican Town Hall Over Trump Economic Plan
03:22
-
How the Trump Administration is Reacting to Economic Warnings
02:00
-
Officials Launch Investigation into Ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith
02:19
-
Top US Officials Visit Aid Distribution Site in Gaza
01:12
-
Trump Moves Nuclear Subs After Ex-Russian President’s Comments
01:09
-
Trump Fires Head of Labor Statistics After Weak Jobs Report
02:57
-
Trump Announces South Korea Trade Deal With 15% Import Tax
02:14
-
Virginia Giuffre’s Family Reacts After Trump Says Epstein Stole Her
02:20
-
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Gaza Humanitarian Crisis ‘Genocide’
02:16
-
Trump Removes IRS Commissioner After Less Than 2 Months
00:31
-
Newsom Says He Plans to Redraw California Congressional Map
02:29
-
World Leaders React After Israel Says It Will Take Over Gaza City
01:55
-
DOJ Launches Investigation Into NY AG and Sen. Adam Schiff
01:14
-
Now Playing
Zelenskyy Reacts to Trump and Putin Meeting Next Week in Alaska
01:26
-
UP NEXT
Air Force Denies Transgender Service Members Early Retirement
00:36
-
Gov. Abbot Asks Texas Supreme Court to Fire Democratic Leader
02:16
-
US Envoy Meets With Putin Ahead of Trump’s Sanctions Deadline
01:52
-
Trump Denies Playing Role in Transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell
02:27
-
Abbot Threatens to Arrest Dems Who Left Texas Over Redistricting
02:15
-
Pam Bondi Directs DOJ to Investigate Obama White House
01:15
-
Anger Erupts at Republican Town Hall Over Trump Economic Plan
03:22
-
How the Trump Administration is Reacting to Economic Warnings
02:00
-
Officials Launch Investigation into Ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith
02:19
-
Top US Officials Visit Aid Distribution Site in Gaza
01:12
-
Trump Moves Nuclear Subs After Ex-Russian President’s Comments
01:09
-
Trump Fires Head of Labor Statistics After Weak Jobs Report
02:57
-
Trump Announces South Korea Trade Deal With 15% Import Tax
02:14
-
Virginia Giuffre’s Family Reacts After Trump Says Epstein Stole Her
02:20
-
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Gaza Humanitarian Crisis ‘Genocide’
02:16