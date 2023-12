Donald Trump says he is eager to debate President Biden, even if the debates are sponsored by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, The Messenger reports.

Said Trump: “Oh will I look forward to that. How about 10 debates?”

He added: “I would do 20 debates, even if it was organized by them. I would do as many debates as they want. I’d do a debate every night with this guy.”

Save to Favorites