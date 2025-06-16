NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israel and Iran sometimes ‘have to fight it out’ while expressing optimism that a deal can be struck as both countries continue to trade airstrikes amid fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Trump was getting ready to board Air Force One to depart for Canada to attend the G7 Summit in Alberta when he was asked about his effort to help de-escalate the tensions between Israel and Iran.

“Well, I hope there’s going to be a deal,” Trump said. “I think it’s time for a deal, and we’ll see what happens. But sometimes they have to fight it out. But we’re going to see what happens. I think there’s a good chance there will be a deal.”

Last week, Israel launched an airstrike targeting a nuclear facility and military structures in Iran, killing dozens of people. Israel said the operation was necessary to stop Iran, its biggest adversary, from moving closer to building an atomic weapon.

Iran canceled the sixth round of nuclear talks scheduled to take place in Oman following Israeli strikes on Tehran.

The attack prompted the Islamic Republic to retaliate with waves of missile strikes targeting various parts of Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel launched strikes targeting surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force and Navy successfully intercepted over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran in ongoing aerial attacks, with no reports of fallen drones in Israeli territory.