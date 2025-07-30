US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that talks with China on a tariff deal were “moving along well” and that both countries would reach a “fair” deal on trade, without offering additional details of the long-awaited agreement.
“We’re moving along with China. We’re doing fine with China,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think it’s going to work out very well. We’re right in step … I think we’re going to have a very fair deal with China,” he added.
The Chinese embassy in Washington has not responded to a request for comment. This month it noted that China’s exports to the US declined by 24 per cent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, with the situation “equivalent to the first quarter of 2020 when the economy activity was stagnant” during the pandemic.
At separate press briefings on Tuesday in Stockholm, US and Chinese negotiators, while calling their discussions “constructive”, diverged on the timing of the fresh tariff pause.