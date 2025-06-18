As the direct conflict between Iran and Israel keeps the world guessing about possible US involvement, US President Donald Trump sent a broadly mixed message about possible military action on Wednesday, suggesting that American forces may participate in Israel’s strikes against the Islamic republic.

“You don’t know that I am going to even do it. You don’t know. I may do it, I may not do it, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump said at an event at the White House.

Follow developments and reactions here as the world grapples with an unprecedented level of direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, and fears of an all-out war grow.