President Trump rescinded 19 executive orders, directives, and regulations signed by President Joe Biden, including some related to gender, climate change, and labor practices. [emphasis, links added]

Some of the Biden-era orders that Mr. Trump rolled back Friday included eliminating the use of the Defense Production Act to push climate initiatives such as mandates for electric heat pumps and solar panels, directing federal agencies to push joining a union as part of employment as well as prioritize workplace safety initiatives, and elevating gender ideology in foreign diplomacy.

Mr. Trump also reversed his predecessor’s 2021 executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour.

A September 2022 order by Mr. Biden directing the government to invest more funds in the biotechnology industry to develop materials for clean energy generation was also canceled.

A White House fact sheet released alongside the executive order blasted Mr. Biden’s order as elevating “radical gender ideology,” “pushing ‘his Green New Scam,’” imposing “unnecessary regulations on industry”, and funneling “federal resources into radical biotech and biomanufacturing initiatives under the guise of environmental policy.”

“I have determined that the following additional rescissions are necessary to advance the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the federal government and unleash the potential of American citizens,” Mr. Trump wrote in his order revoking the rules.

Since taking office, Mr. Trump has rescinded more executive orders than the total number of orders signed by Mr. Biden during his first year as president, the White House fact sheet said.

On his first day in office, Mr. Trump scrapped 78 Biden-era executive actions, executive orders, and presidential memorandums as part of more than 200 executive actions.

