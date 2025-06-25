President Donald Trump’s administration has eliminated one of the federal government’s most prominent shrines to the cult of climate alarmism. [emphasis, links added]

The Commerce Department’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has taken down climate.gov, a website created during Barack Obama’s administration.

The federal government page was used to promote expensive and scientifically dubious Green New Deal-style policies. The climate.gov website now redirects to NOAA’s webpage on the climate.

“In compliance with Executive Order 14303, Restoring Gold Standard Science, NOAA is relocating all research products from Climate.gov to NOAA.gov to centralize and consolidate resources,” a NOAA spokesperson told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.

“Future research products previously housed under Climate.gov will be available at NOAA.gov and its affiliate websites.”

The Biden administration, which spent significant taxpayer dollars to emphasize climate alarmism using government resources, elevated climate change as a North Star guiding policy as wide-ranging as transportation infrastructure and geopolitics.

Biden’s U.S. Climate Adviser, John Podesta, pledged “We won’t revert back to the energy system of the 1950s” after Trump’s election, warning that the Trump administration would dismantle environmental safeguards.

“Facts are still facts. Science is still science,” he said.

But the Trump administration’s new website continues to house the same scientific data, readily available to the public.

Instead of covering up science, the administration will no longer spend what it sees as excessive amounts of tax dollars on a website that essentially promotes cherry-picked, contradictory scientific findings to promote ideas like the Green New Deal.

The website change was made after Trump issued his “Restoring Gold Standard Science” executive order in May. The order seeks to depoliticize science and restore integrity throughout the federal government.

The change is significant.



An archived page of climate.gov from January 2025 before Trump’s inauguration shows a frontpage dashboard tracking trends in the administration’s chosen data on numerous issues Democrats have used to fearmonger on climate change, including greenhouse gases, Arctic sea ice, carbon dioxide, mountain glaciers, ocean heat, sea level, spring snow, surface temperature, and even incoming sunlight.

The page also includes links to stories warning about the imminent threat of climate change, in the vein of what Trump likely would call climate alarmism, funded by the government under the guise of science.

The new website is much softer in tone, sounding more scientific than dramatic.

