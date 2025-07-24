NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has secured a $221 million settlement with Columbia University to resolve multiple federal civil rights investigations.

The deal includes $200 million over three years for alleged discriminatory practices and $21 million to settle claims of antisemitic employment discrimination against Jewish faculty after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

The White House called it the largest antisemitism-related settlement in U.S. history; Columbia confirmed the dollar amounts, but did not characterize the deal that way.

The agreement restores billions in federal research funding and imposes oversight through an independent monitor. Columbia has agreed to reform, including enhanced campus protest rules and changing disciplinary authority from faculty to administrators.

COLUMBIA PROFESSORS DEMAND ANSWERS AS WHITE HOUSE FINALIZES NEGOTIATIONS WITH IVY LEAGUE UNIVERSITY

Columbia’s public statement does not acknowledge White House claims that the university will review international student admissions or Middle East programs or share admissions process data.

Acting President Claire Shipman said the settlement safeguards academic independence and allows essential research to resume.

Columbia admitted no wrongdoing but acknowledged the need for reform after “painful, unacceptable incidents” affecting Jewish students and faculty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty,” said Shipman. “The settlement was carefully crafted to protect the values that define us and allow our essential research partnership with the federal government to get back on track. Importantly, it safeguards our independence, a critical condition for academic excellence and scholarly exploration, work that is vital to the public interest.”

The White House also cited provisions related to women’s sports and campus safety not mentioned in Columbia’s statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s additional request for comment.