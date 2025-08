Donald Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witcoff is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for last-minute talks ahead of Trump’s Friday deadline to impose punishing new sanctions on Russia if the country does not agree to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Witcoff has met with Putin four times with little to show for his efforts and Putin is stubbornly signaling he will not back down. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Aug. 6, 2025