President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar’s royal family, in what may be the most valuable gift ever received from a foreign government, ABC News reported Sunday.

The gift is expected to be announced this week, when Trump visits Qatar as part of his Middle East tour, ABC cited people familiar with the plans as saying.

The super luxury Boeing Co. 747-8 jumbo jet is to be used as Air Force One, the people told the network.

The White House and Department of Justice didn’t immediately respond to ABC’s request for comment, including on whether the gift is legal. A spokesperson for the Qatari embassy did not respond to requests for comment, ABC said.

Trump has been seeking alternatives to replace the aging Air Force One, after chronic delays by Boeing in delivering two new aircraft the president ordered during his first term. The Air Force this month said Boeing is proposing to deliver its new version of Air Force One by 2027.

Bloomberg News previously reported that Trump had inspected a Qatari-owned Boeing jet when it touched down in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February. At that time, the president told reporters he’s “not happy” with Boeing and that his administration was considering doing “something else.”

“We may go and buy a plane,” Trump said days after touring the jet — which has been used by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, one of the Qatar royal family’s wealthiest figures, for the past decade.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s top White House lawyer David Warrington drafted an analysis concluding that the donation of the aircraft would be “legally permissible” as long as its ownership is transferred to Trump’s presidential library before the end of his term, according to ABC.

