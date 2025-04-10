President Donald Trump signed an order to allow higher water flow from showerheads. The decision removes restrictions placed during the Biden administration. Trump believes people should control their water usage, especially if they are paying for it.

Shower Water Flow



Trump has long opposed low-flow plumbing fixtures. On April 9, he signed an executive order to roll back a Biden-era rule. The previous regulation limited how much water could flow from showerheads. Trump says the current low-flow fixtures are not effective. He also reversed a similar rule during his first term, which had been introduced under President Obama.

Trump stated he needs more time in the shower because of the limited water flow. He believes this leads to using more water instead of less. The order now allows showerheads to release up to 2.5 gallons per minute.

Low-flow Showers



Trump has spoken about this issue before. He says that low-flow showers make people stay in the bathroom longer. He said, “I like to take a nice shower, take care of my hair.” He added that the current rules make him stand under the shower for 15 minutes.

Live Events



The White House shared a statement with Trump's comments. He called low-flow rules a part of the "left's war on water pressure." He believes people should have full access to water if they are paying for it.

Water Use Concerns



Many areas in the western United States face water shortages. State and local governments ask people to use less water. They often promote low-flow toilets and showerheads to reduce water use.

The EPA encourages water-saving products through its WaterSense program. Its current voluntary standard for showerheads is 2 gallons per minute. The new rule allows more water, which may affect conservation efforts.

The EPA says showers make up 17% of all indoor water use. The agency states one low-flow showerhead can save 2,700 gallons of water and $75 a year for the average family.

FAQs

Why did Trump reverse the showerhead rule?

Trump believes low-flow showerheads waste time and water. He says users should decide how much water they use, especially if they are paying for it.

What does the new rule change?

The new rule allows showerheads to release up to 2.5 gallons per minute, replacing the earlier limit of 2 gallons under the EPA’s voluntary WaterSense standard.

