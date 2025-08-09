The Trump family business World Liberty Financial is planning to announce a crypto treasury company, say three investors who have seen parts of the deal. The plan, according to details shopped around to investors and viewed by Fortune, revolves around a publicly traded company that would hold a combination of World Liberty’s proprietary token WLFI and cash.

The proposal also calls for Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to serve on the board, and hopes to raise $1.5 billion to fund the new company.

If the plan goes forward, it would be the latest addition to the Trump family’s fast-growing crypto empire. The Trump family first announced the World Liberty crypto project last fall, launching a series of products including the WLFI token, which has netted $550 million in sales, as well as its own stablecoin, USD1.

A spokesperson for World Liberty declined to comment. Spokespeople for Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. did not respond to requests for comment.

The planned treasury company comes amid a boom in so-called “digital asset treasury companies,” or publicly traded firms that hold large stashes of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. According to details shared with investors, the planned treasury company for World Liberty’s token is a shell firm that is already listed on the NASDAQ, and that it has already acquired.

The concept of crypto treasury companies was pioneered by billionaire Michael Saylor, who remade his software company MicroStrategy into a vehicle to acquire Bitcoin in 2020 then renamed it Strategy in 2025. Traders soon saw the company’s stock as a proxy for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and bought up its shares as Bitcoin’s price increased.

For Strategy, the tactic proved so successful that it went on to accumulate more than $72 billion worth of the cryptocurrency and reached a market capitalization of almost $113 billion, despite reporting only $115 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Crypto investors saw the boom in Strategy’s valuation and followed suit. Early copycats included a budget hotel company in Japan, which began adding Bitcoin in 2024, as well as a handful of other companies that joined the trend later that year.

But this year, the practice has accelerated. There are now treasury companies for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. There are also others for a growing number of cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, Sui, and Ethena. Meanwhile, another Trump family venture, Trump Media, bought $2 billion of Bitcoin earlier this summer for its own treasury.

Advocates say the treasury companies let traditional investors, who may be constrained by what they can trade through brokerages like Vanguard, trade cryptocurrencies and gain exposure to the digital assets market.

But an increasing number of investors have warned that the trend is a fad and say many of these companies may be at risk of collapse as the current crypto boom subsides.

Aside from World Liberty Financial, which promises to launch different decentralized financial applications built around its token and stablecoin, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both launched their own memecoins. Eric and Donald Jr. are also deeply involved in the blockchain industry, including their backing of a Bitcoin mining company.