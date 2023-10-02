The former President Donald Trump spoke out over the weekend to give his thoughts on the rumored romance between the singer Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Trump Discusses Swift And Kelce

“I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not,” Trump told The Daily Caller.

Swift and Kelce are rumored to be in the early stages of dating, with a source telling Today that they hung out in New York more than a month ago and “are just getting to know each other.”

On September 24, Swift was spotted at one of Kelce’s games alongside his mother Donna Kelce.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Cheese Kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s— was absolutely hysterical,” Kelce said during his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Kelce was quick to add that he will not be speaking much about his relationship with Swift publicly.

“What’s real is that it’s my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am,” he said. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now,’ would have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Swift’s Anti-Trump Views

Swift has long been open about being an anti-Trump liberal. Back in 2020, she accused Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism (his) entire presidency,” according to CNN.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she tweeted. “When the looting starts the shooting starts’???”

“We will vote you out in November,” she added.

This was in response to a tweet Trump posted after the death of George Floyd.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump tweeted. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

In her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” Swift talked about how much she regrets not openly opposing Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

“I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now,” Trump said in response.

Swift Accuses Trump Of ‘Gaslighting The American Public’

Swift told The Guardian in 2020 that Trump is “gaslighting the American public.”

“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” she said at the time. “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

Fox News reported that Swift also accused Trump of cheating in the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” she said. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Clearly, there is no love lost between Swift and Trump. She has yet to respond publicly to his comments about her latest relationship.