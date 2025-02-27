U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday raised hopes for another monthlong pause on steep new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, saying they could take effect on April 2, and floated a 25% “reciprocal” tariff on European cars and other goods.

A White House official, however, said Trump’s previous March 4 deadline for the 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods remained in effect “as of this moment,” pending his review of Mexican and Canadian actions to secure their borders and halt the flow of migrants and the opioid fentanyl into the U.S.

Trump sowed confusion during his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday when he was asked about the timing for the start of the duties for Canada and Mexico and replied that it would be April 2.