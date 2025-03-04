US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada will take effect from March 4. Trump’s tariff threat stoking fears of a trade war in North America and sending financial markets reeling. American and Canadians expressed their views on the issue and called Trump’s tariffs ‘Insane & Frustrating’. Trump’s comments sent US stocks down sharply and the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar both fell following his remarks. He said there was “no room left” for a deal that would avert the tariffs by curbing fentanyl flows into the United States.

