Economists warn that President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policies and plunging consumer confidence could push the U.S. toward a 2025 recession. Recent data, including a 10.5 per cent drop in the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index, reflects mounting anxiety over inflation and market instability. Experts like David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research highlight unprecedented policy uncertainty, stifling business planning, and eroding economic resilience. Diane Swonk of KPMG notes recession risks are nearing critical levels, driven by volatile trade moves like abrupt steel tariffs and threats of 200 per cent levies on EU goods.

The one-year inflation outlook surged to 4.9 per cent in March—the highest since 2022—while long-term expectations hit 3.9 per cent, a 30-year peak. Despite mixed signals (like flat wholesale prices), consumers across all demographics report dwindling confidence. Pushpin Singh of the Centre for Economics and Business Research warns that unpredictable tariff reversals create a “climate of uncertainty,” discouraging business expansions and household spending.

Navigating Economic Turbulence: Survival Strategies

If a recession strikes in 2025, economists predict persistent inflation, Fed rate hikes, and rising unemployment—potentially hitting 5 per cent from the current 4.1 per cent. Gary Hufbauer forecasts a 1-2 per cent GDP drop by mid-2025, while Jesse Rothstein of UC Berkeley warns it may differ from past downturns, driven by business retrenchment rather than financial crises.

FAQs:

What’s driving recession fears in 2025?

Volatile Trump tariffs, policy flip-flops, and plummeting consumer confidence are key factors, alongside rising inflation expectations and business uncertainty.

How can individuals prepare for a potential recession?

Reduce debt, build emergency savings, diversify investments into stable assets like gold, and cut non-essential expenses to weather economic turbulence.