Donald Trump took a jab at Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after hecklers interrupted a speech in Kentucky and called on the Senate Republican leader to retire.

The incident took place as McConnell spoke at the annual “Fancy Farm Picnic” on Saturday.

“My friends, I’ll be honest, it’s not hard for Republicans to look good these days,” McConnell said as numerous people in the audience began booing.

“We’re up against the folks who gave you record high inflation. We’re up against folks that closed schools and then told you that teachers’ unions know what’s best for your kids,” McConnell continued, undeterred. “We’re up against folks who’d rather let repeat offenders walk free.”

All of this is true, but the Senator’s remarks were beginning to be drowned out by chants of, “Retire! Retire! Retire!”

WATCH: Mitch McConnell gets heckled by crowd during his speech for 5 MINUTES STRAIGHT. Chants of “RETIRE” and “Ditch Mitch” completely drown him out. TOTAL HUMILIATION pic.twitter.com/QV3pBm1dIF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2023

Hecklers Call On McConnell To Retire

The fact that McConnell is ripping Democrats when the hecklers jump in makes us think they very well could have been plants from the opposing party.

However, the other chants coming from those in the crowd – which went on for what seemed like forever – included “shame on you,” “ditch Mitch” and “lost the Senate.”

Former President Trump couldn’t help but take a shot at his nemesis, saying he agreed with the hecklers on a Truth Social media posting late Sunday night.

“I AGREE!” he wrote adding, “BOOOOO—RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE—BOOOOO!!!”

Donald Trump responds to Mitch McConnell getting heckled with chants calling on him to retire: pic.twitter.com/Ffn70O43uo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 7, 2023

Calls For McConnell To Resign After Health Episode

There’s been little love lost between Trump and McConnell over the last few years.

While Trump believes the 81-year-old should retire, McConnell has separately expressed his hope that the events of January 6th, for which the former President has been charged criminally, would end his political career.

Report: Mitch McConnell Was ‘Exhilarated’ That Trump ‘Committed Political Suicide’ On January 6 “He put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, Couldn’t have happened at a better time.”@TPInsidr @rustyweiss74 #MitchMcConnellhttps://t.co/c9dnxyxOIZ — Brett R. Smith (@BrettRSmith76) April 27, 2022

Trump recently insinuated that Democrats must have some compromising information on McConnell after the Minority Leader voted in favor of a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

TRUMP: “The Senate needs to step up. The House is doing a lot of things…. They have something on Mitch McConnell. There’s no way he’s doing this. They got something on Mitch McConnell.” pic.twitter.com/R8e8s654nR — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 6, 2023

Hecklers calling on McConnell to retire comes less than two weeks after the Kentucky Senator suffered an apparent health episode while speaking at a press conference.

McConnell was speaking to reporters when he suddenly froze mid-sentence and stared blankly for roughly 20 seconds.

BREAKING NOW: Mitch McConnell FREEZES MID SPEECH at Senate press conference, is escorted from podium.. pic.twitter.com/qrZPuktvF6 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 26, 2023

The incident prompted several conservative personalities to call on him to resign.

McConnell brushed off the criticism and joked that he had been “sandbagged,” a reference to President Joe Biden taking a tumble earlier this year.

Reports surfaced shortly thereafter indicating that McConnell had fallen multiple times over the last several months.

McConnell has fallen multiple times this year, sources sayhttps://t.co/0NAMGMq7rM — MSN (@MSN) July 27, 2023

McConnell has vowed to serve out the remainder of his Senate term and reiterated that promise by saying despite the heckling, “This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you, it’s not my last.”

Only time will tell if that ends up being true.